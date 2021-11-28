SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. SS&C Technologies reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average of $74.39. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,504 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,251,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,604,000 after purchasing an additional 632,063 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 618,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,411,000 after purchasing an additional 569,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

