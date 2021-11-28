STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1208 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 237.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

NYSE STAG opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STAG Industrial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of STAG Industrial worth $22,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

