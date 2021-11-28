Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,894,000 after buying an additional 448,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $8,047,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 77,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $6.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.73. The company had a trading volume of 672,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.43. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

