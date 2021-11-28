State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 6,334 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,594 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Bancorp worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 20,758 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Bancorp by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 46,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 1,912.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 177,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,252,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBBK stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.46. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

