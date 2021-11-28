State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $102.32 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $129.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

