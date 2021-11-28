State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $149.21 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $132.85 and a one year high of $165.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.53 and its 200 day moving average is $150.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,436 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total transaction of $227,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 576 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $86,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,151 shares of company stock worth $3,580,242. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

