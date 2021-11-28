State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 101,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,968,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

