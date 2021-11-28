State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ITT by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITT. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.52. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.54 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

