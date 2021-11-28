State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 236 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SF stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

