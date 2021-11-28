State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,452 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 1,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 26,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

CASA stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $415.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 65.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CASA shares. Barclays cut their price target on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

