State Street Corp Boosts Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 629,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,901 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $101,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SOI opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -381.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

