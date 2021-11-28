State Street Corp Buys 62,200 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 594,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $117,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

TACO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $289.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Del Taco Restaurants Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

