State Street Corp Purchases 211,834 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,412,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,834 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.25% of Selecta Biosciences worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 223,505 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $67,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $2.90 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SELB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Selecta Biosciences Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.