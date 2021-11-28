State Street Corp Purchases 22,839 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.47% of National CineMedia worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,336,000 after purchasing an additional 393,652 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 83,863 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 124,259 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 185,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 118,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NCMI stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $227.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -17.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

In related news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

