State Street Corp Trims Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,194 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. FMR LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Logitech International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,103 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 27.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average of $104.73. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

LOGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.