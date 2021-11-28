Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.69

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 17858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 1,160.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Steelcase by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after buying an additional 832,030 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 728,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 107.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 492,001 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,896,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,764,000 after acquiring an additional 413,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the second quarter valued at $5,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

