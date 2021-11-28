STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Shares Down 5.6%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF)’s share price dropped 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

SNVVF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

