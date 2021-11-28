Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stake Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Stereotaxis worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 57,710 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,545,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 1.47. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

