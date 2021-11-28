Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 18,841 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 64% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,488 call options.

Shares of INO opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,528,000 after purchasing an additional 197,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 651,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 302,619 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,587,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,483 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

