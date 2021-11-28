Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sabre Call Options (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 60,015 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 531% compared to the typical volume of 9,514 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on SABR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. Sabre has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabre will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $294,826. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sabre by 7.3% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 238,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Sabre by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 6.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

