Streamr Market Capitalization Achieves $108.98 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $108.98 million and approximately $44.32 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00043310 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.25 or 0.00233202 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

DATA is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

