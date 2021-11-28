Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after buying an additional 210,940 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,217,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,531 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after purchasing an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,335,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 121,415 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.32.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $243.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.38 and its 200-day moving average is $263.83. The firm has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

