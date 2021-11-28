Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 329.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.2% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 144.6% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 201.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $323.30 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $340.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

