Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after buying an additional 1,588,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,369,000 after buying an additional 1,320,474 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI stock opened at $183.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.64. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.58%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.