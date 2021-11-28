Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $6 Million Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,822 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.13% of Open Lending worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth $543,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Open Lending by 61.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Open Lending by 72.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 26,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Open Lending by 12.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $9,219,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 386,876 shares of company stock worth $14,828,654. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.28. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.82.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

