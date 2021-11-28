Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 171.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,224 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 26,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 82,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 24.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $164.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.49. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,149 shares of company stock worth $24,107,931. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

