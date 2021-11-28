Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $93.39 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $93,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,412.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,408.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,156.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

