Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 2,692 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.29 and a 200-day moving average of $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

