Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 7,619 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,619 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,034,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,386,000 after acquiring an additional 130,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after acquiring an additional 445,591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after buying an additional 611,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,109,000 after buying an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $191.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.04 and a 1-year high of $200.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.27 and a 200 day moving average of $165.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

