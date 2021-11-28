Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 916 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,325,020 shares of company stock worth $145,155,979. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.04. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

