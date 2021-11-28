Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,726 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,942,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

TMUS stock opened at $113.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.11. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $112.87 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.