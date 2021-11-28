Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) vs. Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Head to Head Survey

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop 22.44% 20.46% 6.19%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sunlight Financial and Walker & Dunlop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 Walker & Dunlop 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 129.22%. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus price target of $135.80, suggesting a potential downside of 6.27%. Given Sunlight Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Walker & Dunlop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop $1.08 billion 4.28 $246.18 million $8.32 17.41

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Sunlight Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.