Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after acquiring an additional 974,595 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $108,703,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after buying an additional 535,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,542,000 after buying an additional 1,227,740 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $36.55 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 2.13.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

