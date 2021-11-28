Syscoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $416.67 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $416.67 million and $70.17 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.92 or 0.00347127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 623,149,311 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.