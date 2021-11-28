Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 58.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 13.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 61.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

