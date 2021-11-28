TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TASK. Bank of America cut TaskUs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TaskUs has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. Equities analysts forecast that TaskUs will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth $221,829,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth $77,964,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter worth $71,069,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth $34,529,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth $32,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

