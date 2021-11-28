Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Down to $32.88

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.88, but opened at $30.34. Tata Motors shares last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 6,054 shares.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.
The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)
Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.
