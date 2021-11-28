Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Down to $32.88

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.88, but opened at $30.34. Tata Motors shares last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 6,054 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the first quarter worth $2,688,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 31.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 85,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,581 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 17.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 63.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 70.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.