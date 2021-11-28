Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,800 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.85 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13.

