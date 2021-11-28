Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $21.91 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24.

