Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,000 Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 199.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,012 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the second quarter worth $6,523,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 196.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,727,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 1,650.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 28.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,751,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,254 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DS opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. Drive Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.37 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

