Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,613 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,159,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC stock opened at $269.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.55. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.