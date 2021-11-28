Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 1,510 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38. DXC Technology has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

