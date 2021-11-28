Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $323.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.30.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

