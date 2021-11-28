TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Declares Dividend of $0.70

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.6986 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58.

TC Energy has raised its dividend payment by 23.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TC Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 80.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect TC Energy to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

Shares of TRP opened at $48.14 on Friday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

