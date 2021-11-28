TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to report ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $200.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 295.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 36,526 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 59.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 50,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

