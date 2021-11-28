TD Securities Cuts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$12.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.87. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

