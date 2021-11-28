TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.50.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.72. The company had a trading volume of 103,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,972. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.36 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $976,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,554 shares of company stock worth $18,099,465. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TechTarget by 186.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after buying an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in TechTarget by 51.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,375,000 after buying an additional 234,877 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter worth approximately $16,537,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in TechTarget by 52.0% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,971,000 after buying an additional 136,722 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.