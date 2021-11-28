Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Down 97.2% in November

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the October 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Techtronic Industries stock opened at $103.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Techtronic Industries has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $113.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.20.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.