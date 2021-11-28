Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,868 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 12.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,178 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 95,930 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 40.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,970 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 90.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 265,641 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 126,359 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 14.6% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch during the second quarter worth about $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRC stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $496.89 million, a PE ratio of 235.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 3.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

