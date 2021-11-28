Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in November

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TELNY opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 110.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TELNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

