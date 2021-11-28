Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in November

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TELNY opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 110.15%.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.
Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.